Future & Metro Boomin Announce We Trust You Arena Tour

Over the past month, Future and Metro Boomin have affirmed their place as two of the biggest, most important figures on the present-day rap landscape. Before this, Future, now 40, seemed to be slowing down and hitting the diminishing-returns stage of his career, while Metro was reaching the point where he was soundtracking cartoon blockbusters. But Future and Metro’s two collaborative albums have already reset the rap conversation, and now they’re heading out on an arena tour together.

Over the past few weeks, Future and Metro Boomin released their albums We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, which recaptured any creative and commercial momentum that they might’ve lost. The first album had “Like You,” the track where Kendrick Lamar spazzed out on Drake and set the stage for a shifting rap-feud landscape. That song debuted at #1, and it’s still there two weeks later.

Today, Future and Metro have unveiled plans for their We Trust You tour, which includes a previously-announces spot at Chicago’s Lollapalooza and which otherwise hits arena stages all over North America. No opening acts have been announced, but these two guys easily have enough big songs to fill up an arena set by themselves, with or without surprise guests. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

7/30 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

7/31 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

8/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

8/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

8/06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

8/08 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

8/10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

8/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

8/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

8/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

8/17 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

8/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

8/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

8/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

8/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

8/25 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

8/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

8/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

8/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

8/31 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

9/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

9/04 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

9/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

9/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

9/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena