Sugar World – “at the center” & “tulipmania”

New Music April 16, 2024 2:25 PM By James Rettig

Sugar World – “at the center” & “tulipmania”

New Music April 16, 2024 2:25 PM By James Rettig

Over the past few months, the California duo Sugar World have shared a couple of stray singles, “For A Moment” and “Red Heart On Fire,” follow-ups to their 2022 debut full-length Lost & Found. Today, they’re back with two more new tracks, “at the center” and “tulipmania,” that push their sound in a pleasing, slightly more frantic direction, their fuzzy pop hooks interrupted by stabs of distortion and glitched-out scurrying. Check them both out below.

“at the center” & “tulipmania” are out now.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Justin Townes Earle’s Widow Speaks Out Against Jason Isbell’s “Extremely Painful” Song About Him

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lorde’s “Royals”

2 days ago 0

Blur Tell Unenthusiastic Coachella Crowd “You’re Never Seeing Us Again”

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest