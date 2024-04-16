Over the past few months, the California duo Sugar World have shared a couple of stray singles, “For A Moment” and “Red Heart On Fire,” follow-ups to their 2022 debut full-length Lost & Found. Today, they’re back with two more new tracks, “at the center” and “tulipmania,” that push their sound in a pleasing, slightly more frantic direction, their fuzzy pop hooks interrupted by stabs of distortion and glitched-out scurrying. Check them both out below.

<a href="https://welcometosugarworld.bandcamp.com/album/at-the-center-tulipmania">at the center / tulipmania by Sugar World</a>

“at the center” & “tulipmania” are out now.