Been Stellar just wrapped up a tour in Europe with the 1975 and they’re getting ready to release their debut album Scream From New York, NY. So far we’ve heard “Passing Judgment” and “All In One,” and today the indie rock five-piece is releasing the cathartic single “Sweet.”

“We were all intrigued by the simplicity of the verse, it felt like something we would usually shy away from,” vocalist Sam Slocum said in a statement. “I really tried to let the music inform the lyrics, and to not overthink what was coming from the song’s natural feeling. One of the first lines that came to me was ‘we’re speaking when we don’t know what to say.’ I think in close relationships, the most pure moments shouldn’t need to be spoken about. And in life in general, the things that matter the most and bring people together shouldn’t warrant many words, if any. Words complicate feeling sometimes.”

Check out “Sweet” below.

Scream From New York, NY is out 6/14 on Dirty Hit.