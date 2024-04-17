Indie rock legend Lou Barlow remains plenty busy with his bands Dinosaur Jr. and Sebadoh, but now the Folk Implosion, his other group, is getting ready to drop their first new album in decades. Barlow started the Folk Implosion with his penpal John Davis in 1993, and they scored an out-of-nowhere hit with 1995’s “Natural One,” one of their contributions to the Kids soundtrack. (It’s finally streaming now.) After going inactive for many years, the Folk Implosion are back now, and their new LP Walk Thru Me is set to come out this summer.

Walk Thru Me will be the first Folk Implosion album since 2003’s The New Folk Implosion. Lou Barlow recorded that one without John Davis, who left the group in 2000, so this will actually be the first classic-lineup LP since 1999’s very good One Part Lullaby. Barlow and Davis got back together in 2021, and they released the Feel It If You Feel It EP in 2022.

Barlow and Davis wrote Walk Thru Me remotely, sending files back and forth, before going into the studio with St. Vincent/Spoon producer Scott Solter. In a press release, Barlow says, “Because we’re so separate, part of this album is me desperately trying to telepathically communicate to John and Scott, who are 700 miles away from me. A big part of what I consider to be the Folk Implosion is taking disparate things and turning them into pop.” You can hear that in first single “Moonlit Kind,” which is actually the album’s closing track. It’s a bemused twinkle with a great bassline. Below, listen to “Moonlit Kind” and check out the album’s tracklist and the Folk Implosion’s upcoming tour dates.

<a href="https://thefolkimplosion.bandcamp.com/album/walk-thru-me">Walk Thru Me by The Folk Implosion</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Crepuscular”

02 “The Day You Died”

03 “Walk Thru Me”

04 “My Little Lamb”

05 “Bobblehead Doll”

06 “The Fable And The Fact”

07 “Right Hand Over The Heart”

08 “Water Torture”

09 “O.K. To Disconnect”

10 “Moonlit Kind”

TOUR DATES:

7/16 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

7/17 – Somerville, MA @ The Rockwell

7/18 – Portland, ME @ Oxbow Blending and Bottling

7/19 – Cedar Grove, NJ [Backyard show]

7/20 – Riverton, NJ [Backyard show]

7/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye

7/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore

7/23 – Richmond, VA @ Chilton House

7/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

7/25 – Athens, GA @ The Lab at CINE

7/26 – Atlanta, GA @ 529

7/27 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook

Walk Thru Me is out 6/28 on Joyful Noise.