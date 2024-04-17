In the ’00s and ’10s, the Louisville power trio Coliseum built up a monstrous sound that fused hardcore, metal, and post-punk into something uniquely powerful. Coliseum went on hiatus after the release of their 2015 album Anxiety’s Kiss, and the band’s members went on to make music with Fotocrime, Yautja, and Null. Last year, however, Coliseum made an unexpected return, releasing the surprise album Infinity Shit under the band name C.L.S.M. This weekend, they’ll play their first shows in nine years. And today, they’ve got a new song out under their old Coliseum name.

For Infinity Shit, Coliseum adapted a different band name because the album didn’t sound like a natural progression from what they’d been recording together previously. Apparently, that’s not the case with the new Coliseum song “You Might Be Dead.” The track stands, at least for now, as a one-off single. It’s a serrated noise-rock headbanger with purposeful, anthemic lyrics: “You might be dead, but I’m still hangin’ on! Too many years gone, and I still sing your song!” Frontman Ryan Patterson wrote and recorded the track, and you can hear it below.