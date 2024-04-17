Backxwash – “Wake Up”

New Music April 17, 2024 12:44 PM By Tom Breihan

Backxwash – “Wake Up”

New Music April 17, 2024 12:44 PM By Tom Breihan

The fiery and uncompromising Montreal rapper and producer Backxwash won the Polaris Prize a few years ago — a rare feat for a DIY artist who makes challenging music — and she released her most recent album His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering in 2022. Today, she’s back with the new single “Wake Up,” and it’s a total scorching epic.

“Wake Up” is not an Arcade Fire cover. Instead, it’s a dense and heavy eight-minute epic. Backxwash starts the track off in a psychedelic metal zone before eventually moving into gospel-influenced rap. The whole time, she roars about struggling against the forces that would deny her humanity. It’s a real tour de force. Below, check out the “Wake Up” video, directed by longtime Backxwash collaborator Méchant Vaporwave.

The self-released “Wake Up” single is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Justin Townes Earle’s Widow Speaks Out Against Jason Isbell’s “Extremely Painful” Song About Him

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lorde’s “Royals”

3 days ago 0

Blur Tell Unenthusiastic Coachella Crowd “You’re Never Seeing Us Again”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest