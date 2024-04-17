Wilkes-Barre straight-edgers One Step Closer recently wrapped up their triple-headliner tour with melodic hardcore kindred spirits Koyo and Anxious, and now they’re one step closer (sorry) to releasing their sophomore album All You Embrace. We’ve already posted the early singles “Leap Years” and “Giant’s Despair,” and now they’ve got another song for us.

Like One Step Closer’s past two songs, the new track “Orange Leaf” moves One Step Closer deeper into heavy-hearted emo territory, though there’s still plenty of hardcore left in their sound. There’s a whole lot of prettiness in the mix on “Orange Leaf,” and its chorus is big enough to tug your heartstreams, but the band who made “Lead To Grey” and “The Reach” is still in there somewhere. Listen to “Orange Leaf” below.

All You Embrace is out 5/17 on Run For Cover.