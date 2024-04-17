Modern Color come from Redondo Beach, California, and they’ve mastered the kind of woozy, romantic combination of shoegaze and post-hardcore that’s been all the rage in the last few years. Their Spotify numbers are impressive, but Modern Color continue to operate, pretty much, as an underground band. They’re about to head out on tour with Fleshwater, and drummer Vince Nguyen also plays guitar in Militarie Gun. Today, they’ve announced a new album called There Goes The Dream, set to come out this summer.

There Goes The Dream is the follow-up to Modern Color’s 2020 album From The Leaves Of Your Garden, and they recorded it with past collaborator Corey Coffman. “Fortress,” a one-off single that the band released last year, is on the album, and so is “Star 9200,” a hard-charging, muscular, bittersweet new single that reminds me of Hum. Jank Films directed the sunny video for “Star 9200. “Below, watch that video and check out the There Goes The Dream tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dancing Waters Club”

02 “Golden Sands”

03 “Fortress”

04 “Beacon House”

05 “Star 9200”

06 “Big Question”

07 “Where’s Kevin?”

08 “Good Neighbor”

09 “Paseo Del Mar”

10 “Night Swim”

11 “There Goes The Dream”

There Goes The Dream is out 7/26 on Other People Records.