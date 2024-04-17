Robert De Niro’s Tribeca Festival will return to New York this June 5-16, and once again there are quite a few music-related films in the mix:

• Among the documentaries is They All Came Out To Montreux, which looks at the history of France’s Montreux Jazz Festival and includes archival footage of Prince, Sting, Carlos Santana, Aretha Franklin, and Keith Richards.

• New Wave explores Vietnam’s New Wave music scene.

• 1-800-ON-HER-OWN takes a look at the life and career of Ani DiFranco.

• Directed by hip-hop journalist dream hampton, It Was All A Dream looks back on the golden era of hip-hop.

• Desire: The Carl Craig Story tells the tale of the techno pioneer. Its premiere will be followed by a mix of tracks selected by Craig.

• The Avicii doc Avicii – I’m Tim tells his life story and features interviews with Chris Martin and David Guetta.

• Bam Bam: The Sister Nancy Story, which centers on the oft-sampled “Bam Bam,” will be followed by a performance from Sister Nancy with DJ Gravy.

• S/He Is Still Her/e – The Official Genesis P-Orridge Doc surveys the story of the Throbbing Gristle singer.

• Linda Perry will perform after the premiere of Linda Perry: Let It Die Here, in which we’ll hear from Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile, and Christina Aguilera.

• Renée Elise Goldsberry from Hamilton is also tapped to perform after the premiere of Satisfied, a documentary exploring her attempt to have both a family and a career.

• Luther: Never Too Much is a documentary about the late, great Luther Vandross.

• Aloe Blacc makes an appearance in the Harry Belafonte doc Following Harry.

• Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple centers on the E Street Band guitarist, Sopranos actor, and radio host.

• Jojo Siwa is in the cast of the slasher movie AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead.

Get the full schedule and ticket info here.