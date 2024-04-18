Debby Friday made a tremendous splash with last year’s brashly confident art-damaged dance-pop debut GOOD LUCK, which won the Polaris Prize as Canada’s best album of the year. (She also killed it at our 2023 party in Austin.) Shortly after the Polaris triumph, Friday shared “let u in,” a track that blended solemn synth-pop with frenetic drum ‘n’ bass in a very Pinkpantheress way. Today, she’s back with her first new music of 2024.

“To The Dancefloor” is a hard, nasty, syncopated club track built around Friday’s spoken refrain “I need the girls all to the dance floor.” It sounds like a dark, apocalyptic party, ominous and fun all at once. In the self-directed video, Friday toggles through a number of looks in some kind of high-tech outfit generator. Watch below.