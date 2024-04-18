Buffalo Tom – “Autumn Letter”

New Music April 18, 2024 3:57 PM By Chris DeVille

Buffalo Tom – “Autumn Letter”

New Music April 18, 2024 3:57 PM By Chris DeVille

Boston alt-rock veterans Buffalo Tom (who were part of quite the retrospective a few years back) are still going strong. New album Jump Rope, announced way back in January, is due for release at the end of May. They’ve shared “Helmet” and “New Girl Singing,” and now they’re releasing one more single.

The hearty, jangly, wistful “Autumn Letter” premiered today at Magnet, where Buffalo Tom’s Bill Janovitz described the song like so: “It reminds me of a certain kind of classic Buffalo Tom song from our Let Me Come Over era. It’s big, open chords are strummed way up high on the capo’d guitar neck, with a little Van Morrison Celtic melodic tinge.”

Listen below.

Jump Rope is out 5/31 via Scrawny.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Justin Townes Earle’s Widow Speaks Out Against Jason Isbell’s “Extremely Painful” Song About Him

3 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Calls Out Longtime Tour Manager For Quitting Weeks Before Coachella

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: St. Vincent All Born Screaming

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest