Boston alt-rock veterans Buffalo Tom (who were part of quite the retrospective a few years back) are still going strong. New album Jump Rope, announced way back in January, is due for release at the end of May. They’ve shared “Helmet” and “New Girl Singing,” and now they’re releasing one more single.

The hearty, jangly, wistful “Autumn Letter” premiered today at Magnet, where Buffalo Tom’s Bill Janovitz described the song like so: “It reminds me of a certain kind of classic Buffalo Tom song from our Let Me Come Over era. It’s big, open chords are strummed way up high on the capo’d guitar neck, with a little Van Morrison Celtic melodic tinge.”

Listen below.

Jump Rope is out 5/31 via Scrawny.