Woodsist Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Feat. Yo La Tengo, Real Estate, Jessica Pratt, & More

April 24, 2024 By Tom Breihan

Jeremy Earl, leader of the psychedelic indie-folk band Woods, has been running his Woodsist label for a long time. Every year, he brings a bunch of likeminded bands together for the Woodsist Festival, a bucolic affair that always looks extremely pleasant. This year, the Woodsist Fest will return to New York’s Hudson Valley, and the lineup is looking strong.

This year’s Woodsist Festival is happening in the same location as last year’s edition: Arrowood Farms, a sustainable farm, brewery, and distillery in Accord, New York. It goes down 9/21-22, and Jeremy Earl once again curated the lineup. Yo La Tengo and Real Estate are the headliners.

Woods are playing this year’s Woodsist Festival, too, and the bill also features Jessica Pratt, Hailu Mergia, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Jeff Parker, Etran De L’Aïr, the Messthetics, 75 Dollar Bill Big Band, Rosali, Mystic 100s, Florry, and Sylvie. You can find the important details here.

