The legendary Australian drummer Jim White just released a solo record, and he has a new Dirty Three LP on the way. He also is rolling out Swallowtail, a new collaborative album with the brilliant Portland guitarist Marisa Anderson. They announced it back in March, and today they’ve shared a second preview, a track called “Peregrine” that feels like structure manifesting from a void, formless space. Listen below.

Swallowtail by Jim White and Marisa Anderson

Swallowtail is out 5/10 on Thrill Jockey.