Gabe ‘Nandez, the dense and thoughtful New York underground rapper, makes a lot of music, and pretty much all of it is good. ‘Nandez favors hazy, atmospheric tracks, and he raps with deadpan gravitas, writing lyrics that demand to be analyzed. Last year, he released his album H.T. III. Today, he’s followed that one with Object Permanence, a new EP produced entirely by New Orleans beatmaker Wino Willy.

The tracks from Object Permanence have been coming out for a while, with Gabe ‘Nandez making low-budget but cinematic videos for a bunch of them. Heard together, it’s clear that Wino Willy’s swirling deep-groove production is a great match for ‘Nandez’s voice and delivery. Below, stream Object Permanence and check out the videos from the project.

<a href="https://gabenandez.bandcamp.com/album/gabe-nandez-wino-willy-object-permanence">Gabe 'Nandez, Wino Willy – Object Permanence by Gabe 'Nandez</a>

The Object Permanence EP is out now on my friend Jeff Weiss’ POW Recordings.