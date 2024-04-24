Kid Cudi Cancels Tour After Breaking Heel By Jumping Off Coachella Stage
Bad news for the cult of Cudi: After breaking his heel Sunday by jumping off the stage at Coachella, Kid Cudi has cancelled his upcoming tour in support of new album Insano. In a video message to fans from his hospital bed Monday, Cudi said he hoped he could be healed up in time to launch the tour in late June. Now, in an Instagram message, he confirms his recovery will be way too long to allow for this summer’s plans to proceed.
Here’s what he had to say:
Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus. I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be in top shape to rage with you all. Theres just no way I can bounce back in time to be 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought. Anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund, you’ll get an email soon. We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I’m sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support. Im really disappointed as im sure you guys are too, but I will be back. Thats a promise. Im ok, just a lil soreness, but in good spirits.