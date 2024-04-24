Kid Cudi Cancels Tour After Breaking Heel By Jumping Off Coachella Stage

Bad news for the cult of Cudi: After breaking his heel Sunday by jumping off the stage at Coachella, Kid Cudi has cancelled his upcoming tour in support of new album Insano. In a video message to fans from his hospital bed Monday, Cudi said he hoped he could be healed up in time to launch the tour in late June. Now, in an Instagram message, he confirms his recovery will be way too long to allow for this summer’s plans to proceed.

Here’s what he had to say: