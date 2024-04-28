Watch Poppy Join Knocked Loose For “Suffocate” Live Debut At Sick New World

News April 28, 2024 12:51 PM By James Rettig

Watch Poppy Join Knocked Loose For “Suffocate” Live Debut At Sick New World

News April 28, 2024 12:51 PM By James Rettig

Knocked Loose performed at Sick New World in Las Vegas yesterday. They gave their recent single “Suffocate” its live debut, and they brought featured guest Poppy along for the ride. “Suffocate” will appear on the band’s new album You Won’t Go To Sleep Before You’re Supposed To, which is out in a couple weeks. Watch video below.

Poppy also came out during Bad Omens’ set at Sick New World to do “V.A.N.”

@poppyupdates #Poppy joined #BadOmens original sound – Poppy Updates

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Usher’s Son Stole His Phone To Link Up With PinkPantheress

4 days ago 0

Slipknot Unveil New Drummer, Concluding Metal Musical Stools

3 days ago 0

Eric Church Addresses Backlash To His Unconventional Stagecoach Set

1 day ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest