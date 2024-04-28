Knocked Loose performed at Sick New World in Las Vegas yesterday. They gave their recent single “Suffocate” its live debut, and they brought featured guest Poppy along for the ride. “Suffocate” will appear on the band’s new album You Won’t Go To Sleep Before You’re Supposed To, which is out in a couple weeks. Watch video below.

Poppy also came out during Bad Omens’ set at Sick New World to do “V.A.N.”