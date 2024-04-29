Stream Toronto Shoegazers Bliss Fields’ Sharp, Tuneful New Self-Titled EP
We’re not exactly suffering from a drought of new shoegaze records; the genre is arguably bigger now than it’s ever been. But even amidst the current glut, I’d advise you to spend a little time with the new record from Bliss Fields, the Toronto band that was formerly known as Iris. Bliss Fields released their full-length debut Slowly, Forever two years ago, and they’ve just followed it with a really strong new self-titled EP.
For the most part, Bliss Fields follow the standard shoegaze playbook — vast textured plumes of guitar, downcast sighing vocals, big drums. They’re not doing anything you haven’t heard before. But Bliss Fields know their way around a pop hook, and they rock out with a big, crunchy energy that I haven’t heard from too many of their contemporaries. This is some genuinely fun and exciting music, and you can hear it below.
The Bliss Fields EP is out now on Sunday Drive Records.