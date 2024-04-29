We’re not exactly suffering from a drought of new shoegaze records; the genre is arguably bigger now than it’s ever been. But even amidst the current glut, I’d advise you to spend a little time with the new record from Bliss Fields, the Toronto band that was formerly known as Iris. Bliss Fields released their full-length debut Slowly, Forever two years ago, and they’ve just followed it with a really strong new self-titled EP.

For the most part, Bliss Fields follow the standard shoegaze playbook — vast textured plumes of guitar, downcast sighing vocals, big drums. They’re not doing anything you haven’t heard before. But Bliss Fields know their way around a pop hook, and they rock out with a big, crunchy energy that I haven’t heard from too many of their contemporaries. This is some genuinely fun and exciting music, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://blissfields.bandcamp.com/album/bliss-fields-2">Bliss Fields by Bliss Fields</a>

The Bliss Fields EP is out now on Sunday Drive Records.