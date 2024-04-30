Later this week, the great psychedelic folk singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt will release Here In The Pitch, her first new album in five years. You should be excited about that one; it’s really good. If you’ve been paying attention to the advance tracks, you’re probably already excited. We’ve posted the singles “Life Is” and “World On A String,” both of which are great. Now, Pratt has also dropped the album closer “The Last Year.”

“The Last Year” sounds like an album closer — a satisfied exhalation at the end of something big. It’s so much of a closer, in fact, that I’m a little surprised to see it coming out as a single. The song has a faraway, wistful jauntiness to it. Jessica Pratt delivers it like some lost pop standard, singing over a tinkly piano and a guitar that sounds like a ukulele: “The chapter’s at end, and I’ll be holding tight/ I think it’s gonna be fine.” Listen below.

Here In The Pitch is out 5/3 on Mexican Summer.