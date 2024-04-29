Eminem Is Crypto.com’s New Spokesman, Teases New Album The Death Of Slim Shady

You might have thought we left crypto in 2023 but Eminem has just been announced at the new spokesman for Crypto.com, even after a bunch of celebrities were charged with boosting crypto assets without disclosing payment. Eminem is taking over the gig from Matt Damon, who appeared in a Crypto.com ad in 2022 with the slogan “Fortune Favors The Brave”; that tagline was recycled for a new advertisement that Eminem narrates, which he posted to Twitter a couple days ago. The ad debuted on-air during Saturday’s Lakers NBA playoff game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

This all comes as Eminem is teasing a new album, the follow-up to 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By. The new LP is purportedly called The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), and an ad for it aired during the broadcast for the NFL Draft, which took place in Detroit this year.

Check out all those ads below.