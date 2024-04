This Friday, Kamasi Washington is releasing a new album called Fearless Movement, the first full-length of his own since 2018’s Heaven And Earth. We’ve heard the album’s closing track “Prologue” and the André 3000 collaboration “Dream State” from it so far, and today Washington is sharing one last single. “Get Lit” features George Clinton and D Smoke. Check it out below.

Fearless Movement is out 5/3 via Young.