Next week, Arab Strap are releasing a new album called I’m totally fine with it 👍 don’t give a fuck anymore 👍. They’ve shared “Strawberry Moon,” “Allatonceness,” and “Bliss” from it already, and today the Scottish crew are back with one last single, “You’re Not There,” which comes with a lyric video that illustrates the song’s conceit of sending texts to someone who has passed away.

“It’s a very common part of the grief process now, and it can help the bereaved come to terms with their loss,” Aidan Moffat shared. “I love the idea that our phones can function as a kind of modern Ouija board – the difference of course being that most people aren’t expecting an answer.”

Listen below.

I’m totally fine with it 👍 don’t give a fuck anymore 👍 is out 5/10 via Rock Action.

