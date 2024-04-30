Next month, woozy psych-rockers La Luz will release News Of The Universe, the new album where bandleader Shana Cleveland reflects on being diagnosed with breast cancer right after her son’s birth. Those are heavy subjects, but La Luz never sound heavy. We’ve already posted their early tracks “Strange World” and “Poppies,” and now they’ve also shared the shimmering rocker “I’ll Go With You.”

“I’ll Go With You” has richly spaced-out harmonies and a blissfully tingly arrangement, but it’s also got some of the plainspoken simplicity of an old-school country song. Shana Cleveland and her bandmates sing about devotion and uncertainty, and their voices and instruments cascade over each other. Rocio Mesa directed the song’s playfully goofy video, which has old-school film stock and more extreme close-up tongue-kissing than I was expected. Here’s what Cleveland says about the track:

This song is heavily influenced by Yanti Bersaudara, a group of Indonesian sisters who released some of my very favorite music originally released in the mid ’60s and early ’70s. Lyrically, this song is a retelling of a dream I had one night when I had gone to bed with the melody of this song in my head. I had some different words in mind, but this sweet little romance dream took over.

Check out the video below.

News Of The Universe is out 5/24 on Sub Pop.