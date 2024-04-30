The sharp and idiosyncratic LA rapper Rhys Langston was a Stereogum Artist To Watch a couple of years ago, and he’s made a lot of music since then. Less than a year ago, Langston and producer Pioneer 11 released the album-length collaboration To Operate This System. A couple of months ago, Langston followed it up with his EP notes from the unemployment office. Today, Langston has come out with a new collaborative project, this time with the veteran New York underground rap producer Steep Tipped Dove.

Steel Tipped Dove might be as prolific as Rhys Langston. Last year, he released the guest-heavy solo LP all the weight that feathers don’t have and produced all of Fatboi Sharif’s album Decay. Now, he and Rhys Langston have teamed up for the new seven-song EP Polyglot On Chloroform. Steel Tipped Dove did all the production on the record. Fatboi Sharif appears on one track, and Langston plays clarinet on another.

On first listen, Steel Tipped Dove’s Polyglot On Chloroform production is looser and jazzier than what I’m used to hearing from him. Rhys Langston matches that style by staying abstract and off-kilter, his cadences sometimes closer to spoken-word poetry than regular rap. The lyrics are layered and playfully heavy, like when he pitches “a sitcom about human rights in Palestine — not funny, though.” Sometimes, they’re in Spanish. Stream the EP below.

<a href="https://rhyslangston.bandcamp.com/album/polyglot-on-chloroform">Polyglot on Chloroform by Rhys Langston & steel tipped dove</a>

Polyglot On Chloroform is out now on Fused Arrow Records/Black Market Poetry.