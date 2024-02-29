The eccentric and eclectic LA rapper Rhys Langston, a 2022 Artist To Watch, was last heard joining psych explorers Pioneer 11 for an album-length collaboration. Today he’s graced us with three quick hip-hop tracks, grouped together under the title notes from the unemployment office.

All three songs are meditative, slightly off-kilter jazz-laced underground hip-hop, and all three involve fellow Los Angeles artist Frankie Jax No Mad. He guests on opener “notes from the unemployment office,” produced by Langston, then produces the subsequent “i merit a close reading” and “ratting the keys type beat.” It’s chill yet fractured, playful yet deep. Listen below.

<a href="https://rhyslangston.bandcamp.com/album/notes-from-the-unemployment-office">notes from the unemployment office by Rhys Langston</a>

notes from the unemployment office is out now via Black Market Poetry.