Stream Rhys Langston’s New EP notes from the unemployment office

New Music February 29, 2024 4:14 PM By Chris DeVille

Stream Rhys Langston’s New EP notes from the unemployment office

New Music February 29, 2024 4:14 PM By Chris DeVille

The eccentric and eclectic LA rapper Rhys Langston, a 2022 Artist To Watch, was last heard joining psych explorers Pioneer 11 for an album-length collaboration. Today he’s graced us with three quick hip-hop tracks, grouped together under the title notes from the unemployment office.

All three songs are meditative, slightly off-kilter jazz-laced underground hip-hop, and all three involve fellow Los Angeles artist Frankie Jax No Mad. He guests on opener “notes from the unemployment office,” produced by Langston, then produces the subsequent “i merit a close reading” and “ratting the keys type beat.” It’s chill yet fractured, playful yet deep. Listen below.

notes from the unemployment office is out now via Black Market Poetry.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Tour With Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, More

3 days ago 0

New Second Wave Emo Festival Best Friends Forever Announces 2024 Lineup

3 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Pissed Jeans Half Divorced

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest