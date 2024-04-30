Philly shoegazers So Totally will soon release Double Your Relaxation, their second album and first for the revived Tiny Engines. They’ve already shared singles “Distinct Star” and “Doz Roses,” and today they add “Strange Way” to the mix. Set to a surreal mix of animation and video footage from director Dewey Pileggi, the song steers So Totally’s sound toward ballad territory, stretching out to almost six minutes in the process. Hear it below.

Double Your Relaxation is out 5/17 on Tiny Engines.