Guppy – “IDK”

New Music April 30, 2024 9:43 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Guppy’s new album Something Is Happening… is shaping up to be a trip. So far we’ve heard “Texting & Driving,” “Dog (Made Me Do It),” and “American Cowboy.” Today, the LA indie-rock weirdos are back with “IDK.”

With each single, Guppy are slowly shedding the jokes and becoming more earnest, which reaches its peak on the meandering, vulnerable “IDK.” This newfound emotional depth makes the ridiculous playfulness of “Texting & Driving” all the more fun. Something really is happening on this album. Check out “IDK” below.

Something Is Happening… is out 5/17 on Lauren Records.

