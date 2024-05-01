In just two days, the soulful Toronto singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson will release her new album Cyan Blue. In the lead-up to the LP’s release, Wilson has shared a bunch of advance singles, including “I Don’t Love You,” “Canopy,” and the Snoh Aalegra collab “Forever.” Now, with the release looming, Wilson has dropped two new tracks. Everyone’s doing that lately! If that’s her way to alert the world that the album is almost out, consider yourself alerted.

The latest tracks from Cyan Blue are “My Way” and the LP’s title track, and they’re both immersive works of atmospheric R&B that recall the sleek intimacy of prime Sade. Charlotte Day Wilson co-produced both tracks with regular collaborator Jack Rochon, and Leon Thomas also worked on “My Way,” a lush and swirling neo-soul jam with a bit of Maxwell in it. (This “My Way” has nothing to do with Frank Sinatra or Usher.) “Cyan Blue” is relatively short and spare, and it’s built around Wilson’s whispery alto, a lonely piano, and a stand-up bass. Hear both songs below.

Cyan Blue is out 5/3 on Stone Woman Music/XL Recordings.