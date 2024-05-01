Charlotte Day Wilson – “My Way” & “Cyan Blue”

Emily Lipson

New Music May 1, 2024 9:50 AM By Tom Breihan

Charlotte Day Wilson – “My Way” & “Cyan Blue”

Emily Lipson

New Music May 1, 2024 9:50 AM By Tom Breihan

In just two days, the soulful Toronto singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson will release her new album Cyan Blue. In the lead-up to the LP’s release, Wilson has shared a bunch of advance singles, including “I Don’t Love You,” “Canopy,” and the Snoh Aalegra collab “Forever.” Now, with the release looming, Wilson has dropped two new tracks. Everyone’s doing that lately! If that’s her way to alert the world that the album is almost out, consider yourself alerted.

The latest tracks from Cyan Blue are “My Way” and the LP’s title track, and they’re both immersive works of atmospheric R&B that recall the sleek intimacy of prime Sade. Charlotte Day Wilson co-produced both tracks with regular collaborator Jack Rochon, and Leon Thomas also worked on “My Way,” a lush and swirling neo-soul jam with a bit of Maxwell in it. (This “My Way” has nothing to do with Frank Sinatra or Usher.) “Cyan Blue” is relatively short and spare, and it’s built around Wilson’s whispery alto, a lonely piano, and a stand-up bass. Hear both songs below.

Cyan Blue is out 5/3 on Stone Woman Music/XL Recordings.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mysterious Viral ’80s Song “Everybody Knows That” Finally Identified After Three-Year Hunt

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Fires Back At Drake On New Song “Euphoria”

1 day ago 0

Norwood Fisher Taking Legal Action Against Fishbone, Says He Was Kicked Out

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest