Sprints gave us our very first Album Of The Week of 2024 with Letter To Self, the Dublin “garage noise” band’s explosive debut album. Today they’ve got a couple more songs out that keep that same energy. Black Box Sessions is essentially a new double A-side single, kicked off by a runaway train of a song called “Help Me, I’m Spiralling” and brought home by the magnificently intense “Drones.” I figured an EP called Black Box Sessions would just be live takes of Letter To Self material plus maybe a cover or something, so it’s a nice surprise that not only are these tracks new, they;re as vital as anything on the album. Listen below.

<a href="https://sprintsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/black-box-sessions">Black Box Sessions by SPRINTS</a>

Black Box Sessions is out now on City Slang.