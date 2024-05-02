Saturday Night Live has Dua Lipa pulling double duty this Saturday as host and musical guest in the wake of new album Radical Optimism, and today they revealed the hosts and musical guests for two more episodes to close out Season 49.

On May 11, former cast member Maya Rudolph will be joined by Vampire Weekend, making their fourth appearance on the show. Rudolph and the band are an appropriate pairing; she’s a lifelong family friend of Ezra Koenig’s partner Rashida Jones, and her Prince cover band Princess are opening some shows on Vampire Weekend’s tour this year in support of Only God Was Above Us.

Then, on May 18, Jake Gyllenhaal will host the season finale. The musical guest will be Sabrina Carpenter, the former Disney kid and ascendant pop star whose new summer jam “Espresso” has become the subject of many adoring memes in recent weeks. Maybe it will even be a #1 hit by then.