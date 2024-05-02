King Princess – “Dirty Work” (Steely Dan Cover)

King Princess has released a cover of Steely Dan’s “Dirty Work,” which appears on their 1972 debut Can’t Buy A Thrill. She recorded it for the third season of Hacks, which premiered on Max today. Her cover appears at the end of this season’s second episode. “Hacks is hilarious and so is my good bud, Hannah Einbinder,” King Princess shared in a statement, via Consequence. “She asked me to sing ‘Dirty Work’ and it was a no brainer. Everyone should watch this show, it’s tremendously iconic.” Listen below.

