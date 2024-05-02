Me First And The Gimme Gimmes – “Good 4 U” (Olivia Rodrigo Cover)

Me First And The Gimme Gimmes – “Good 4 U” (Olivia Rodrigo Cover)

New Music May 2, 2024 2:55 PM By James Rettig

The long-running punk cover band Me First & The Gimme Gimmes are releasing a new album, ¡Blow It … At Madison’s Quinceañera!, in June. As a press release lays out, the album was recorded at a quinceañera of a San Diego girl who won a radio contest for a band to play her celebration. That band was Me First & The Gimme Gimmes, and they covered Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” for the occasion.

“Given that our intended audience was a bunch of 15-year-olds, we were duty-bound to get a song together from the current millennium” the band’s Spike Slawson said. “After some serious introspection and marathon late night modern-pop listening sessions, we came to the conclusion that ‘Good 4 U’ was the song that most closely aligned with our values, principles, and aesthetics.”

Check it out below.

¡Blow it…at Madison’s Quinceañera! is out 6/14 via Fat Wreck Records.

