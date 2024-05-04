Charlie Puth Finally Responds To Taylor Swift Lyrical Shoutout

Last month, Taylor Swift released her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, which contained a lot of namechecks. Patti Smith, The Starting Line, and American Pie’s Alyson Hannigan reacted to their references, and now so has Charlie Puth.

Puth’s namecheck is probably the most flattering on the LP: “You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate/ We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist,” Swift sings on the title track. Yesterday, Puth posted a teaser of a new song called “Hero” on TikTok. On it, he wrote a thank-you to Swift, though not naming her specifically:

These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons, but I wanted to share something with you. This is a song I wrote about my friend called “Hero.” Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for awhile. But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it. So… I declare “Hero” will be out everywhere on May 24th as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support… you know who you are.

Last week, he also reshared a post from Swift about The Tortured Poets Department on his Instagram Story.