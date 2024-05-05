Dua Lipa pulled double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, the same weekend that her new album Radical Optimism was released. In the monologue Dua Lipa joked about her memes (“Dula Peep,” “vacanza queen,” “go girl give us nothing”) and introduced her parents in the audience.

In a recurring recording studio sketch, Lipa and Ego Nwodim suggested terrible producer tags for Devon Walker’s Young Spicy producer character. The pre-taped black-and-white The Anomalous Man saw Lipa’s character getting cheated on by Sarah Sherman’s Elephant Man-esque character.

On Good Morning Greenville, Lipa broke down the Drake/Kendrick Lamar beef in a Southern accent. She played a collector of Sonny Angels opposite Marcello Hernandez and Bowen Yang in a Challengers-themed sketch that also featured the movie’s score. She appeared in a pre-taped commercial for “big-ass aluminum tray of penne alla vodka.”

During Weekend Update, Chloe Fineman played JoJo Siwa explaining her bad girl era and inventing gay pop. Also Unfrosted star Jerry Seinfeld was a guest during Update — a day after he did another live TV show with John Mulaney in LA — talking about doing excessive press.

Lipa played a nurse in a sketch about an OBGYN named Fat Daddy (played by Kenan Thompson). She was in a pre-taped commercial for Teeny Tiny Statement Pins for celebrities to wear on the red carpet. Doing a Brooklyn accent, she played an executive hiring Soul Booth (a recurring singing duo played by Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson) to turn a flooring company’s phone number into a jingle.

Troye Sivan introduced “Illusion” as the first musical performance and Seinfeld introduced the second, “Happy For You,” which was its live debut and had a cool lighting effect towards the end.

Watch all that below.

And here are the show promos:

A few days ago, Vampire Weekend and Sabrina Carpenter were announced as the last musical guests of the season.