Madonna Plays Free Copacabana Beach Show For 1.6 Million People To Close Celebration Tour

Madonna wrapped up her greatest-hits celebration tour with a free show at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, and 1.6 million people were in attendance. It was Madonna’s biggest concert ever and is up there with the most-attended concerts of all time. Brazil’s own Anitta and Pabllo Vittar were special guests during the performance; she did “Music” with the latter for the first time on the tour, and Anitta came out during “Vogue.” Watch some video and check out some photos of the massive crowd below.