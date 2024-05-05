Madonna Plays Free Copacabana Beach Show For 1.6 Million People To Close Celebration Tour

Dhavid Normando/Getty Images

News May 5, 2024 7:45 AM By James Rettig

Madonna Plays Free Copacabana Beach Show For 1.6 Million People To Close Celebration Tour

Dhavid Normando/Getty Images

News May 5, 2024 7:45 AM By James Rettig

Madonna wrapped up her greatest-hits celebration tour with a free show at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, and 1.6 million people were in attendance. It was Madonna’s biggest concert ever and is up there with the most-attended concerts of all time. Brazil’s own Anitta and Pabllo Vittar were special guests during the performance; she did “Music” with the latter for the first time on the tour, and Anitta came out during “Vogue.” Watch some video and check out some photos of the massive crowd below.

Fernando Maia/Riotur via Getty Images

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kendrick Lamar Shares New Drake Diss Track “6:16 In LA”

3 days ago 0

Drake Unveils Latest Kendrick Lamar Diss Track “Family Matters”

2 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Alleges That Drake Is Hiding Another Child On New Diss Track “meet the grahams”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest