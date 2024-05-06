In 2022, THICK shared Happy Now, their latest album. The Brooklyn punk duo released the song “Doomer” last year, followed by “Father” in March. Now, they’re back with “Mother,” out on Epitaph. Coincidentally or not, it arrives a few days before Mother’s Day, but it’s all about not being someone’s mom.

“‘Mother’ is a shoutout to all the caretakers in relationships who are sick and tired of falling into that role,” the band said in a statement. “It’s an easy trap to fall into, you start a relationship with love and care, then start to carry the burden of your partner’s wounds, becoming the parental figure, and wanting to heal them more than they want to heal themselves. Put simply: I’m not your fucking mother, I’m your motherfucking lover.”

“The music video was filmed by friend and Brooklyn artist Sydney Tate with the intention of channelling a familiar, parent-ified place,” they added. “Though the music video doesn’t explicitly represent the frustrations shared in the song, the interior decor, body language, and attire has the flavor of a bored housewife. The heavily themed interior contrasts lively scenes of the band, free of the weight of expectations, playing loudly on a rooftop.”

Guitarist and vocalist Nikki Sisti and bassist and vocalist Kate Black worked on “Mother” with producer Will Yip and drummer Kaleen Reading of Mannequin Pussy (who unveiled the great record I Got Heaven earlier this year). With this string of singles, it’s likely that THICK are preparing to share a new LP of their own. Check out “Mother” below.