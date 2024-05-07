Koreless – “Seven”

Koreless – “Seven”

Lewis Roberts, the Welsh dance producer known as Koreless, released his debut album Agor in 2021. Since then, he’s released the one-off single “Droids” and worked extensively with FKA twigs. Today, he’s shared a new track that’s been making the rounds with his fellow DJs for a while.

Koreless put the new single “Seven” together after his album was done. It’s been a part of DJ sets from people like Four Tet and Daphni, and HAAi included an alternate version of the track on her DJ-Kicks mix last year. Now, after debuting on Mary Anne Hobbs’ 6Music show, “Seven” is out there in the world. It’s a nervous, twitchy six-minute techno track with a bit of UK garage in its skittering beat. Listen below.

“Seven” is out now on Young.

