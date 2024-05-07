Watch Charli XCX Fangirl Over RHOSLC’s Whitney Rose On Watch What Happens Live

Charli XCX is preparing to release her new album Brat next month. The pop star held a surprise event in Brooklyn last week, and she was on last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. On her late-night television appearance, she fangirled over The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’s Whitney Rose.

Knowing Charli’s love for the show, Cohen set up a surprise video call with Rose, though Charli did declare before in the interview that she was Team Monica. However, she was obviously enthused about this encounter, yelling, “What? Are you joking? I’m so starstruck! I’m shaking! Oh my God.”

Rose had one question for Charli: “I was just listening to your album as I was getting ready for this call, and is ‘Von dutch’ on your new album?” Charli answered that it is (which we already knew, but that’s fine). Rose exclaimed, “That is my favorite song. It resonates. When you see what’s coming from Salt Lake City, just remember I said that. That is my favorite song. You inspire me and I knew you from ‘Boom Clap,’ but I love your new work so much.”

Charli called Rose an angel, and asked her a question: “I don’t know if this is allowed, but we’ll try. Someone told me that you were sighted having a catch-up with Monica.” Rose clarified that that was false. The two agreed to exchange numbers. Watch the clip below.

Also during that episode, a call-in viewer asked Charli if there was truth to recent rumors about her working on songs for a new Britney Spears album. “Yes, but it leaked to the press,” Charli explained. “Britney then did this post where she was like, ‘I don’t have random people write for me.’ And I was like, ‘Oh! Okay! Go off!’ So I don’t know that she was a part of the process.”

Charli and Cohen speculated it was a fault of Spears’ team: “Britney probably has a load of other projects that she’s focusing on. So I did get asked, but I don’t know if it’s real.” She clarified that she didn’t work directly with Spears herself, just her team. Watch that below.

Last month, Vampire Weekend also expressed their appreciation for The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City in the beginning of episode two of their Vampire Campfire series. Bassist Chris Baio said, “If you are a member of the cast of The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City, Heather, Whitney, Lisa, Meredith, Angie K., and yes, Monica, if you have any interest in going to an indie rock festival in your town of Salt Lake City we are playing Kilby Block Party in the second week in May and I absolutely was blown away by your most recent season.” Watch that below.