Last year, legendary figure John Cale, one of two surviving members of the Velvet Underground, released the excellent solo album MERCY. Next month, he’ll follow that LP with a new one POPtical Illusion. The man is 82 years old, and he’s keeping up an album-a-year pace. That’s wild. We’ve already posted lead single “How We See The Light,” and he’s got a new one for us today.

John Cale’s new song “Shark-Shark” — fun title! — has a massive, buzzing synth and a huge, clanking electronic beat. The man basically invented the idea of the aggressive rock ‘n’ roll drone, and he still knows how to use it. “Shark-Shark” buzzes and shimmies with real authority, and it’s got a silly, dance-centric video from director Abigail Portner. John Cale! 82 years old! In the video for his serrated fuzz-rock song, doing choreography! Here’s what Cale says about the song and the video:

Sometimes, you write a song purely for a mood. “Shark-Shark” has two versions — both a nod to finding humor in music. When youʼre feeling too much of the real world, the best diversion is something that puts a grin on your face. I donʼt know how Abby and team kept this shoot together; being “unserious” was a lot of fun!

Check it out below.

POPtical Illusion is out 6/14 on Domino.