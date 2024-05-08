Later this month, Swamp Dogg is releasing a new album, Blackgrass: From West Virginia To 125th Street. We’ve heard “Mess Under That Dress” and the Jenny Lewis-featuring “Count The Days” from it so far, and today he’s back with a third single, “Ugly Man’s Wife,” which features background vocals from the Cactus Blossoms. Swamp Dogg noted: “I wrote ‘Ugly Man’s Wife’ with one of my favorite co-writers, Bob Jones, now deceased. I promised him that I would record it on my next album. I kept my word.” Check it out below.

Blackgrass: From West Virginia To 125th Street is out 5/31 via Oh Boy Records.