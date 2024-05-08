Lady Gaga has announced that her concert special Chromatica Ball will debut later this month. The show was filmed at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium in September 2022 during the tour for her 2020 album Chromatica. It will premiere on HBO on Saturday, May 25 at 8PM, and it will also be available on the streaming service Max.

“I’m so excited that we can finally share The Chromatica Ball film with the world,” Lady Gaga wrote in a post on her social media. “This film chronicles a time of immense creativity…the fashion, the dance, the music. Revisiting the tour leaves me speechless the way we had each other—you all showed up for music and art in a big way, and with a level of excitement and freedom that I will never forget. Stadium after stadium. Sold out crowds. The deafening singalongs.”

Watch the trailer below.