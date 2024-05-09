Animal Collective Announce Sung Tongs 20th Anniversary Reissue & Live Album

The Canary Yellow and Ruby Red colored 2xLP vinyl repress of Sung Tongs will arrive in October, as will Sung Tongs Live At The Theatre At Ace Hotel, recorded in Los Angeles on July 31, 2018, on the last night of the tour. The live album includes the full Sung Tongs tracklist plus one more song from the era, the fan favorite “Covered In Frogs.” No studio version of the song has ever been released, but another live take appeared on the 2009 limited edition live box set Animal Crack Box. On this new live album, “Covered In Frogs” is track four, slotted between “The Softest Voice” and “Winters Love.”

AnCo have released the live cut of “Kids On Holiday” today to promote the new release, so listen to that below.

LIVE ALBUM TRACKLIST:

01 “Leaf House – Live”

02 “Who Could Win A Rabbit – Live”

03 “The Softest Voice – Live”

04 “Covered In Frogs – Live”

05 “Winters Love – Live”

06 “Kids On Holiday – Live”

07 “Sweet Road – Live”

08 “Visiting Friends – Live”

09 “College – Live”

10 “We Tigers – Live”

11 “Mouth Wooed Her – Live”

12 “Good Lovin Outside – Live”

13 “Whaddit I Done – Live”

The Sung Tongs reissue and Sung Tongs Live At The Theatre At Ace Hotel are out 10/4 via Domino.