Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour picked back up again in France on Thursday after a two-month break. In that time, Swift released a new album, The Tortured Poets Department (technically two albums), and she incorporated a block of songs from it into the setlist, which was slightly rejiggered to accommodate the newer tracks. (Sorry “The Archer” fans — that’s been cut! Along with “Long Live,” “the 1,” “last great american dynasty,” “tolerate it,” and a couple others.)

The Tortured Poets Department additions included “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me,” “Down Bad,” “Fortnight,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” and “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.” For one of her acoustic guitar surprise song of the night, she naturally did the Midnights bonus track “Paris” live for the first time. And for the piano one, she debuted TTPD track “loml.”

Watch some clips below.

TAYLOR SINGING BUT DADDY I LOVE HIM pic.twitter.com/3N0RTC5CXg — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) May 9, 2024

Taylor Swift performs "So High School" at her Paris Eras Tour show. pic.twitter.com/iOyXlGVUeA — Variety (@Variety) May 9, 2024

📹 | The visuals for ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?’ #ParisTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/gKLNwETFue — Taylor Swift News 🤍 (@TSwiftNZ) May 9, 2024

HER VOCALS, THE CROWD AND HER “LEVITATING” DURING ‘WHO’S AFRAID OF LITTLE OLD ME?’ pic.twitter.com/W5VzGlVFil — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) May 9, 2024

Can confirm the whole arena is down bad #ParisTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/8RybjoDBPf — Claire 🪩 (Paris N1) (@Calliope13) May 9, 2024

Taylor Swift's outfit change between "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" during her Paris Eras Tour show. pic.twitter.com/rdwTqL0M3y — Variety (@Variety) May 9, 2024

TAYLOR PERFORMING I CAN DO IT WITH A BROKEN HEART AAAAH #ParisTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/HPvW06aVbd — Jeremy 🇵🇸 (@JeremysBlackout) May 9, 2024

“There’s a song I’ve wanted to play on the acoustic set ever since I wrote it… and only in one specific city…” Taylor introducing Paris on the acoustic guitar for surprise song one of Paris Night 1! #TSTheErasTourParis #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/i5duw9CSj0 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) May 9, 2024

🏟️| loml is performed for the first time ever!#ParisTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Lo7VvXFHmB — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) May 9, 2024

Paramore opened and they performed their cover of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” live for the first time.

The European leg of the Eras Tour will run through the end of August. There will be another two month break and then it’ll pick back up again for a second run in North America.