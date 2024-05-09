Brian Wilson Placed In Court-Ordered Conservatorship Due To Dementia

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson has been placed in a court-ordered conservatorship due to his dementia diagnosis. As Rolling Stone reports, a Los Angeles county judged granted the petition that he be placed in a conservatorship on Thursday, noting that Wilson had a “major neurocognitive disorder” that requires outside assistance. It will be run by Wilson’s publicist and manager Jean Sievers and his business manager LeeAnn Hard.

The petition was filed in February, at which time Wilson’s children shared a statement that said under the conservatorship he would be “able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.” The petition came shortly after his wife Melinda passed away in January.

“While Brian is diagnosed with dementia and he mourns the loss of his beloved wife Melinda, he is physically healthy and leads a full life and is currently working on projects,” Sievers shared in a statement to Rolling Stone. “As [his] co-conservators, we will ensure that all of Brian’s daily living needs are satisfied and he continues to lead an active life.”