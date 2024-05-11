Watch Flea Deliver A Passionate Speech About Denny’s On John Mulaney’s Live Netflix Show Finale

John Mulaney’s Everybody’s In LA came to an end last night. In six episodes, the live Netflix series had great performances from Joyce Manor, Weezer, St. Vincent, and more. To tie things up, the finale featured Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea giving a passionate speech about Denny’s.

On the episode, Mulaney joked about how Flea can be spotted anywhere in LA, and introduced a game called Finding Flea. Later, once he was found, Flea began his speech by saying, “I just want everybody to know I was never lost. I was at Denny’s.” He continued:

Is the name of this show What Is LA? Well, whether it is or not, I’ll tell you what LA is, LA is Denny’s, motherfucker! Denny’s is a magical place and is a sanctuary in this town. It’s a microcosm of LA. It transcends all cultural and ethnics and economic boundaries. It’s a beautiful place. You can find everybody in Denny’s. I was just there. There are all these beautiful Latino kids just coming from their prom, coming from their quinceañera. It’s a great place. Well, you could go there at midnight. People bring their babies there at midnight and you might go, ‘Well, they better take that baby home.’ You don’t know what they’re doing! You don’t know why that baby’s there. They might be locked out of their apartment. I know I’m locked out of mine. But what I really want to say is God bless Denny’s. God bless all those street musicians out there, put some money in their hat. And God bless this beautiful, filthy, glorious, sprawling city of Los Angeles.

The breakfast establishment took advantage of this free PR by replying to the set-up video, writing: “No one is ever lost when they’re at a Denny’s.”

Watch Flea’s speech below.

I very much enjoyed being on John Mulaney's show this evening. He is a nice man. https://t.co/IbqK0vdliV — Flea (@flea333) May 11, 2024

Help us find Red Hot Chili Peppers bass guitarist Flea! #EverybodysInLA pic.twitter.com/RKGmR6hQGy — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) May 11, 2024

Also on last night’s episode, Beck performed his 1994 song “Loser.” Thursday’s musical guest Los Lobos.