John Mulaney’s limited live-broadcasting Netflix experiment Everybody’s In LA is a few days in, and it’s delightfully weird. Every episode features a deeply random cast of characters, and last night’s episode had Nate Bergatze, Earthquake, famous helicopter reporter Zoey Tur, OJ Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, and announcer Richard Kind. And Joyce Manor! And also some other punks!

Everybody’s In LA is built around topics related to Los Angeles, and this episode was mostly about helicopters, but it also had a segment about LA’s original punks all getting old. Fred Armisen, himself an old punk, held an old-punk focus group with surviving Minutemen Mike Watt and George Hurley, Fear frontman Lee Ving, X’s Exene Cervenka and DJ Bonebreak, Avengers leader Penelope Houston, Cramps/Gun Club guitar hero Kid Congo Powers, Germs drummer Don Bolles, Saccarine Trust’s Joe Baiza, the Plungers’ Trudie, and Johnny Ramone’s widow Linda. They all complained about stuff and then improvised a song at the end. It was cute!

What’s more punk than pizza? “Everybody’s in LA” – Helicopters Episode pic.twitter.com/H6JsRRDjY8 — John Mulaney (@mulaney) May 8, 2024

The episode also featured Joyce Manor, maybe the best current example of an LA punk band — or, more accurately, a Torrance punk band — at work. John Mulaney introduced them as “one of my favorite bands” and held up the Never Hungover Again album cover, and the band blasted through classic bashers “Constant Headache” and “Catalina Fight Song.” Nobody moshed. Joyce Manor were the third Everybody’s In LA musical guests, after St. Vincent on Monday and Warren G on Tuesday. The full performance isn’t embeddable right now, but you can watch a moment of it below.

Joyce Manor on the new John Mulaney show with Patton Oswalt and Richard Kind is just an insane sight pic.twitter.com/jeyzevh8kC — Matthew D (@loveisworry14) May 8, 2024

You can watch the full episode, with both Joyce Manor songs and the old-punk focus group, on Netflix.