Ministry performed at the Cruel World nostalgia fest in Pasadena on Saturday. They were billed as doing tracks from their first two albums, 1983’s With Sympathy and 1986’s Twitch, which meant that they did a bunch of songs live that they haven’t performed since the ’80s. “Work For Love,” “I’m Falling,” and “Effigy (I’m Not An)” all got played for the first time since 1984, and “All Day” “Over The Shoulder,” and “Just Like You” for the first time since 1987. Check out some video below.

SETLIST:

“Work For Love”

“All Day”

“Over The Shoulder”

“Just Like You”

“We Believe”

“I’m Falling”

“Effigy (I’m Not An)”

“Revenge”

“(Everyday Is) Halloween”