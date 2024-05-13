Four years ago, Donald Glover released the album 3.15.20 under his Childish Gambino persona. The record came out as quietly as possible, despite big-deal guest appearances from people like Ariana Grande and 21 Savage. Most of its song titles were timestamps, Glover gave the album no promotion, and it came out just as the pandemic was hitting.

Last month, shortly after a surprise guest appearance with Tyler, The Creator at Coachella, Glover previewed what he says will be his final Childish Gambino album. He also announced plans for an updated version of 3.15.20. Today, that album, retitled Atavista, has arrived. It’s got a couple of new songs and an eye-grabbing music video, and Glover has also announced a gigantic world tour.

Childish Gambino videos tend to get more attention than anything else that comes out of the project, so let’s start with that. The new clip is for “Little Foot Big Foot,” the song previously known as “35.31.” The video comes from longtime Glover collaborator Hiro Murai, who’s become one of the most in-demand prestige-TV directors out there. In the black-and-white clip, Glover plays a jazz-age entertainer who does an elaborate “Single Ladies”-esque dance routine in a hostile venue. Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson plays the venue owner, and Murai builds tension the way that only he can do. The song also has an added-on guest verse from Atlanta rapper Young Nudy. Here’s the clip.

The newly revamped Atavista mostly consists of songs that already appeared on 3.15.20, though there may be some alterations in there. But Glover has also released two brand-new songs, “Atavista” and “Human Sacrifice. And he’s announced a global arena tour that’ll take him across North America, Europe, and Australia. Willow and Amaarae will open different legs of the tour, which will keep going all the way into next year. It’s the first Childish Gambino tour since 2019. Below, listen to the new tracks and check out the tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

8/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *

8/12 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *

8/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *

8/15 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *

8/17 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

8/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

8/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

8/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

8/23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

8/24 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

8/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

8/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

8/29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

8/30 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

9/01 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

9/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

9/04 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

9/05 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *

9/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *

9/08 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

9/10 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

9/11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

9/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

9/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center *

9/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

9/18-19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *

9/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

9/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

9/24 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *

9/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

9/27 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

9/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

10/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

10/31 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena #

11/02 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum #

11/04 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena #

11/06 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena #

11/08 – Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum #

11/10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena #

11/12 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 arena #

11/13 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena #

11/19 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena #

11/21 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle #

11/23 – Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena #

11/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome #

11/26 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena #

11/28 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro #

11/30 – 12/01 – London, UK @ The O2 #

12/03 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena #

12/05 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena #

1/28 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena #

2/01 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre #

2/04 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena #

2/07 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena #

2/11 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena #

* with Willow

# with Amaarae

Atavista is out now on RCA.