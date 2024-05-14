Kathleen Hanna Raves About Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato On What’s In My Bag?

Kathleen Hanna’s memoir Rebel Girl: My Life As A Feminist Punk is out today, and she recently stopped by Amoeba Records to participate in an episode of their What’s In My Bag? series. She picked up records by Bruce Springsteen, Public Enemy, the Sugarcubes, Santigold, and more, and she also raved about Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, picking their albums Revival and REVAMPED, respectively. Check out the video below.

And she seems excited about the AI knockoffs of her memoir in this TIkTok: