Tenacious D are currently on tour in the UK, and a few nights ago they played in Brighton. They broke out a cover of Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova” for the occasion. The comedy duo have been performing a bunch of covers on this most recent tour, including their take on Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” which they recorded for Kung Fu Panda 4. Check out a clip of their Oasis cover below.