Watch Tenacious D Cover Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova” In Brighton
Tenacious D are currently on tour in the UK, and a few nights ago they played in Brighton. They broke out a cover of Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova” for the occasion. The comedy duo have been performing a bunch of covers on this most recent tour, including their take on Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” which they recorded for Kung Fu Panda 4. Check out a clip of their Oasis cover below.
@craigwoodthorpe Jack Black singing Oasis- Champagne Supernova, Tenacious D in Brighton 13/05/24 @Jack Black @Liam Gallagher #jackblack #tenaciousd #spicymeatballtour #rock #theboys #concert #oasis #gallagher #champagnesupernova original sound – Craig Woodthorpe