The Juliana Hatfield Three Announce Become What You Are 30th-ish Anniversary Tour Supporting Soul Asylum

The Juliana Hatfield Three got back together in 2015 for Whatever, My Love, their first release as a band since their 1993 debut Become What You Are. They toured behind that album at the time, but Hatfield has mostly reverted back to solo mode — she just put out an ELO covers album last year. But today, the Juliana Hatfield Three have announced a tour to celebrate the 30th(ish) anniversary of that debut album. They’ll be supporting Soul Asylum on a tour this fall. (Hatfield opened for Soul Asylum on a 2021 tour, as well.) The band will play the entirety of Become What You Are during their set. Check out the dates below.

09/30 BOULDER, CO @ Boulder Theater

10/01 SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ The Grand at The Complex

10/03 SPOKANE, WA @ Spokane Live

10/05 VANCOUVER, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/06 SEATTLE, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/08 PORTLAND, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/10 SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Regency Ballroom

10/11 LOS ANGELES, CA @ Regent

10/12 SAN DIEGO, CA @ House of Blues

10/13 TUCSON, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

10/15 EL PASO, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/16 ODESSA, TX @ Ector Theatre

10/17 AUSTIN, TX @ Mohawk

10/18 OKLAHOMA CITY, OK @ Tower Theatre

10/20 KANSAS CITY, MO @ The Truman

10/21 ST. LOUIS, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/22 COLUMBUS, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

10/24 PITTSBURGH, PA @ Mr. Small’s

10/25 HOMER, NY @ Homer Center for the Arts

10/26 NORWALK, CT @ District Music Hall

10/28 PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Union Transfer

10/29 NEW YORK, NY @ Webster Hall

10/31 PORTLAND, ME @ State Theatre

11/01 RUTLAND, VT @ Paramount Theatre