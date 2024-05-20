The Juliana Hatfield Three Announce Become What You Are 30th-ish Anniversary Tour Supporting Soul Asylum
The Juliana Hatfield Three got back together in 2015 for Whatever, My Love, their first release as a band since their 1993 debut Become What You Are. They toured behind that album at the time, but Hatfield has mostly reverted back to solo mode — she just put out an ELO covers album last year. But today, the Juliana Hatfield Three have announced a tour to celebrate the 30th(ish) anniversary of that debut album. They’ll be supporting Soul Asylum on a tour this fall. (Hatfield opened for Soul Asylum on a 2021 tour, as well.) The band will play the entirety of Become What You Are during their set. Check out the dates below.
09/30 BOULDER, CO @ Boulder Theater
10/01 SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ The Grand at The Complex
10/03 SPOKANE, WA @ Spokane Live
10/05 VANCOUVER, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/06 SEATTLE, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/08 PORTLAND, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/10 SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Regency Ballroom
10/11 LOS ANGELES, CA @ Regent
10/12 SAN DIEGO, CA @ House of Blues
10/13 TUCSON, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
10/15 EL PASO, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
10/16 ODESSA, TX @ Ector Theatre
10/17 AUSTIN, TX @ Mohawk
10/18 OKLAHOMA CITY, OK @ Tower Theatre
10/20 KANSAS CITY, MO @ The Truman
10/21 ST. LOUIS, MO @ Delmar Hall
10/22 COLUMBUS, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre
10/24 PITTSBURGH, PA @ Mr. Small’s
10/25 HOMER, NY @ Homer Center for the Arts
10/26 NORWALK, CT @ District Music Hall
10/28 PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Union Transfer
10/29 NEW YORK, NY @ Webster Hall
10/31 PORTLAND, ME @ State Theatre
11/01 RUTLAND, VT @ Paramount Theatre